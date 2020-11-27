‘Why i went from being a banker to a musician’ – Singer, Mayorkun reveals

Sensational singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun has revealed in a video he shared on his twitter page, why he left his banking career to pursue music.

According to Mayorkun, he did not like the profession and he was not happy doing the job.

The 26 year old mentioned that he diverted into doing music and since then, her has been happy with his job.

In his words;

“My name is Mayorkun the Mayor of Lagos and I’m here to tell you to do you. In case you don’t know my story, I used to be a banker but I never liked the job so I went on to doing me. I did music and ever since then I’ve been happy”

Watch the video below;