Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Social Media drama
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Mercy Johnson

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has been accused of being biased and not treating her children equally.

According to a fan who took to Mercy Johnson’s comment section of a video she shared on Instagram, the mother of four was not paying enough attention to her second daughter like she was doing to her first child, Purity.

In the video Mercy shared, she was see sitting in-between her two girls, chatting and having a nice time in the living room.

“Your sitting position makes the little one on your left feels been alone. Your back is turn at her.the little this we overlook matters a lot. Love you all” the fan wrote.

The 36 year old actress humbly replied the comment with  “I will take note thank you”

See their conversation below;

Watch video below;

Via Instagram
