BBNaija: “Go conny, it’s your birthday” – Laycon celebrates 27th birthday

The winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe is celebrating his 27th birthday today, November 8th.

The celebration is a milestone in the musician’s life as it also marks the year he cashed the 85 million naira grand prize from the reality show.

Laycon took to his Twitter and Instagram in the early hours of today to announce the celebration of life, he wrote, “Go go go Conny! Its your birthday!!!!”

Go go go Conny! Its your birthday!!!! pic.twitter.com/TTOfRbwebp — Laycon 💡 (@itsLaycon) November 8, 2020

Following this, his numerous have taken to both Instagram and Twitter to celebrate him.

Laycon aside from emerging winner of the BBNaija lockdown season, has seen his music career soar. He recently feature in the remix of DJ Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ song alongside Joe Boy.