BBNaija: Laycon reacts as Nengi says she has a Bayelsa wife for him

Earlier on today, BBNaija lockdown finalist, Nengi took to social Media to tell her fellow housemate and winner, Lekan Agbeleshe also known as Laycon that she has found a Bayelsa wife for him.

The Bayelsa born model, who was Laycon’s dance partner during their last few days in the BBNaija house disclosed that she knows the icon president’s spec when it comes to women and she has found a perfect match for him.

See also: Comic actor Saka goes back in time, shares inspirational story behind his 34-year-old matric photo from OAU

Nengi in a post via her Twitter handle wrote, “But I have Bayelsa wife for you..your spec oo”.

In a response, Laycon asked Nengi if the lady in question is as sensible as she is.

He tweeted, “She get sense like you???”