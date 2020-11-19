TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans React To Photos Of…

See why Ooni may not see his new baby until February 2021

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of…

The moment Tonto Dikeh and her son pranked fans into believing…

Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ to feature Flavour, Phyno…

BBNaija: Laycon reacts as Nengi says she has a Bayelsa wife for him

Big Brother Naija 2020Love and Relationship
By OluA

Earlier on today, BBNaija lockdown finalist, Nengi took to social Media to tell her fellow housemate and winner, Lekan Agbeleshe  also known as Laycon that she has found a Bayelsa wife for him.

The Bayelsa born model, who was Laycon’s dance partner during their last few days in the BBNaija house disclosed that she knows the icon president’s spec when it comes to women and she has found a perfect match for him.

See also: Comic actor Saka goes back in time, shares inspirational story behind his 34-year-old matric photo from OAU

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Laycon bags ambassadorial deal with GOTV (Video)

‘I spent my savings, took loan to vote you’ — lady tackles…

Nengi in a post via her Twitter handle wrote, “But I have Bayelsa wife for you..your spec oo”.

In a response, Laycon asked Nengi if the lady in question is as sensible as she is.

He tweeted, “She get sense like you???

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans React To Photos Of 20yrs Old…

See why Ooni may not see his new baby until February 2021

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola reacts to loved…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of Me” – Davido…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

International Men’s Day: Omoni Oboli celebrates her husband and their…

BBNaija: Laycon reacts as Nengi says she has a Bayelsa wife for him

‘Why Christians in Nigeria should not celebrate Christmas’ –…

Comic actor Saka goes back in time, shares inspirational story behind his…

‘You can’t be a billionaire’ – Troll attacks BBNaija…

Barely a year after his 3rd marriage, Singer, 9ice exposed on social media for…

Paul of Psquare continues to drag his twin brother’s wife, Lola, says she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More