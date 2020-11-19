Comic actor Saka goes back in time, shares inspirational story behind his 34-year-old matric photo from OAU

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Popular Nollywood comic actor Oyetoro Hafiz better known by the stage name, Saka took to social media to share a throwback photo from when he was a student at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife.

Saka, who shared a photo of him in his matric gown revealed the photo was taken in 1986 during his matriculation ceremony.

Nigerian celebrities hail comic actor Saka at 57

He went on to share an inspirational story behind the 34-year-old photo.

He revealed that on the day of his matriculation, he slept dejectedly in his hostel because he had no cloth to wear for the ceremony. Thankfully, his roommate came to his aid and offered him his suit.

Read his full story below:

“I look at this picture and tears of joy freely flow down my cheeks. It was taken on my matric day in 1986 at UNIFE now OAU. Ealier in the day I stood forlorn and downcast. The university was agog with matriculation celebration which I had no hope of attending because I had no suits or any befitting clothes for the occasion.

“Then he tapped me gently on my shoulder and woke me from the stream of sorrow. “Hello Hafiz are you not attending matriculation?” he asked. I looked up, I was speechless. I looked at myself disdainfully. Then he said “I understand don’t worry I will borrow you my suit. I hope it’s your size.” In my mind I asked my self, “what if it’s not my size?

Then another voice inside me shouted “Hafiz! Will you follow him and collect the suit, you think you have a choice? Does size matter at this moment?” and I thought about it then I answered “it doesn’t matter.” The voice said “collect the stuff jo MUMU” Yes the voice in me was right. I was ready to wear any size. Moment later I came out well dressed and ready to mingle with my mates. I wish I could see that my roommate now to say thank you.”

