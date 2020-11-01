TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend…

Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release…

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession…

“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad tests positive for Coronavirus

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don unfollow each other on Instagram

BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor looks amazing on the cover of Uncutxtra Magazine

Entertainment
By GONA

Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor has shared photos from her cover of Uncutxtra Magazine and we love it.

The Delta born reality TV star looked amazing in the photos and we loved every inch of it.

Making the announcement on her official page, the BBNaija reality star wrote,

READ ALSO

Dayo Amusa and follower clash over her excessive bleaching

Watch heartbreaking moment Ada Ameh sang as her only child…

Cover page, Center spread… I’m all for that!!!

*Screaming* Mama we Made it!!! 🔊🔊🔊
😅😅😅

Thank you @uncutxtramag for the feature 😊🙏🏾

Go grab your copies #Dexploras and get more undiluted gist about me.

See photos below:

Credits:

Creative Directing & styling: @eikechukwuodum
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography
Dress: @topefnr
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair styling: @ferdinandshair
Accessories: @tavinbeads
Special effects: @sydeninteractive

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress Beverly Naya slams…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend proposed to her…

Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release of his Made In…

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession Company reveals

“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

David’s gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

If there is any girl on Earth that I’ve slept with since marrying my wife,…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

Cardi B dresses for Halloween with sexy gold-plated Medusa costume

I’m not scared of Eucharia’s curses –Doris Ogala

Bobrisky recounts how a friend got nothing from boyfriend of 3 years, advises…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More