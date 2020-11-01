BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor looks amazing on the cover of Uncutxtra Magazine

Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor has shared photos from her cover of Uncutxtra Magazine and we love it.

The Delta born reality TV star looked amazing in the photos and we loved every inch of it.

Making the announcement on her official page, the BBNaija reality star wrote,

Cover page, Center spread… I’m all for that!!!

*Screaming* Mama we Made it!!! 🔊🔊🔊

😅😅😅

Thank you @uncutxtramag for the feature 😊🙏🏾

Go grab your copies #Dexploras and get more undiluted gist about me.

See photos below:

Credits:

Creative Directing & styling: @eikechukwuodum

Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Dress: @topefnr

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Hair styling: @ferdinandshair

Accessories: @tavinbeads

Special effects: @sydeninteractive