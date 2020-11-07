Bride price is only paid for virgins scripturally – Reno Omokri

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA
Reno Omokri

Political activist and writer, Reno Omokri has sparked a debate online after he said according to the scriptures, bride price should only be paid for brides who are virgins.

Reno OmokriTaking to his Twitter handle on Saturday November 7, he wrote:

“What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17. By virtue of Scripture (and also in traditional African society), you pay no Bride Price for non Virgin.

#RenosNuggets #EndSARS”

See also: We’ve a long way to go, if BBNaija stars get state government appointments – Nigerian Lecturer

In other tweets, he faulted the use of churches, priests or pastors to conduct what he referred to as scriptural marriages; as a scriptural marriage was supposed to be, ‘a family affair and ONLY involves the groom, bride and parents. Feast is optional. Not mandatory.’

