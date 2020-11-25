Friends Mourn Lady Who Recently Got Married & Died While Giving Birth

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A newlywed lady has died during childbirth leaving her husband and family members devastated. The beautiful Ghanaian lady identified as Nadia reportedly got married earlier this year.

Ghanaian social media activist, Inusah Kate Gyamfua broke the sad news via his personal Facebook page. It was learnt that the baby survived and has been kept in an incubator.

Hundreds of comments and reactions poured in over the post as many social media users were shocked by the news of such a fresh marriage ending in an abrupt sorrowful end.

READ ALSO: Woman who has been waiting for 9years dies after giving birth to triplets

Gyamfua shared her photo with the caption;

Married 2020.

Died 2020💔

Baby in incubator

Hmmmm…. 2020💔😭

Such a Painful Death😭😭😭😭😭

RIP NADIA😭😭😭😭😭😭

