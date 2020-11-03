Hilarious reactions from Nigerians as videos of the new SWAT team emerge online

Following the emergence of training videos of the new police unit, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), Nigerians have taken to social media to react hilariously to them.

The new police unit on Monday began its training with over 400 personnel at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State. Channels Televison were there for coverage of the training sessions and inspection of the training by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and other officials.

Nigerians have however expressed their discontent at the procedure many described as Embarrassing. Taking to twitter, Nigerians in their usual way of making humor out of every situation, began sharing memes and hilarious videos to describe the activities of the new SWAT unit to replace the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad.

See some reactions below:

SWAT: OPEN YOUR PHONE! Me: No, you don’t have the right to search my phone. SWAT: pic.twitter.com/gP54LRYM1V — Ichie Bullion (@principe_viii) November 2, 2020

We complained that SARS officers are killing and brutalizing us with guns.They renamed them to SWAT,took them to a Shaolin temple in Nasarawa Eggon to teach them Kung Fu How does former SARS officers learning Kung Fu equal to police reform? How does that stop police brutality? — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 2, 2020

sWaT SWAT

tRaIniNG. TRAINING pic.twitter.com/x4VEMWvvHo — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) November 2, 2020