Hilarious reactions from Nigerians as videos of the new SWAT team emerge online

Social Media drama
By San

Following the emergence of training videos of the new police unit, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), Nigerians have taken to social media to react hilariously to them.

The new police unit on Monday began its training with over 400 personnel at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State. Channels Televison were there for coverage of the training sessions and inspection of the training by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and other officials.

Nigerians have however expressed their discontent at the procedure many described as Embarrassing. Taking to twitter, Nigerians in their usual way of making humor out of every situation, began sharing memes and hilarious videos to describe the activities of the new SWAT unit to replace the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad.

See some reactions below:

