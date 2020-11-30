TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido has lamented over the high dollar exchange rate in Nigeria. The Fem crooner took to his Twitter account to lament saying that he almost cried when he changed dollars to naira.

Davido who is quite a showoff of his wealth and lifestyle on Social media told his fans he purchased the Dollar currency at the rate of N500 today.

in his tweet,  the singer stated that he almost cried when he changed his dollars to naira at the rate of N500 to a dollar.

“Dollar don reach 500… I changed naira to dollar today and I almost cried smh this country nawa,” Davido tweeted.

 

