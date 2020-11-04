TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

INEC announces resumption of Voter Registration

Articles & EditorialsNews
By OluA
INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election, Channels TV report.

The sum of N1billion has also been earmarked by INEC for the exercise.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by Chairman of the Electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu during a budget defence session with the Senate Committee on INEC.

READ ALSO

INEC announces date for 2023 Presidential Election

It didn’t affect the administrative or technical…

Professor Yakubu during the session said he is in support of diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.

See also; US Election: Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany goes spiritual with Sinach’s song, Waymaker

The INEC boss is also seeking approval of the Senate to spend N5.2 billion from the special INEC fund to make up for the shortfall in the 2020 budget which was cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INEC had earlier in October said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the voter registration exercise.

The Chief Press Secretary to the commission said the virus was still very much in the community and CVR is a national exercise that requires the mobilisation of a lot of equipment, materials, and personnel.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Shared New…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Fans chase Travis Scott off Instagram over his brown Batman Halloween costume

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

BBNaija: Erica shows off her ‘twerking skills’ at her Lagos meet-and-greet…

Check out Tacha’s message to future husband

She lied to us – Fans react as Offset shares video of Cardi B sweeping,…

Man Utd vs Arsenal: When you see your ex doing well without you – Cuppy…

You’re a witch if your husband’s life doesn’t appreciate after marriage –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More