US Election: Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany goes spiritual with Sinach’s song, Waymaker

Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump’s press secretary has gone spiritual as votes in the US Presidential election gets counted.

McEnany turned to Sinach’s hit song ‘Way Maker’ as the anxiety ahead of the conclusion of the Presidential election in the North American country builds up.

See also;US election: Kanye West admits defeat and vows to run for president in 2024

She tweeted;

“You are Way maker, Miracle worker, Promise keeper, Light in the darkness! My God, that is who You are!” – Sinach

McEnany’s tweet comes a few days after ‘Way Maker’ was named the ‘Song of the Year’ at the 2020 Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards.

In May, Sinach also became the first African to top the Billboard USA Christian songwriters chart after the song dominated the log for seven weeks.