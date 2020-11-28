TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income…

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the first…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a date…

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly…

Man recounts how he prophesied about marrying his wife when he…

Actress Ini Edo shares video from her fitness exercise in her gym…

Lady who received onions packaged inside iphone11 pack from boyfriend, makes major decision

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By OluA

A Twitter user identified as Cleverly Ahmed recently took to the platform to reveal how his girlfriend broke up with him after he surprised her with a birthday gift.

In the chat he shared online, on receiving the gift from her boyfriend, the excited girl told her lover that she has received the birthday gift.

See also: She said yes – Rapper Ikechukwu announces engagement with girlfriend (Video)

READ ALSO

People are suffering right now — Tacha laments over the high…

She was so extremely happy that she had to first thank her boyfriend before going ahead to open the phone package.

However, she got the shock of her life  after she unboxed the gift, and found  out that instead of getting an iPhone11 package, she got an onion.

Read the conversation between the boyfriend and his lover below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of Iyabo Ojo’s mum…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m…

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the first time since she…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a date with him

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly declares her love…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady brags, narrates how she spent N7K on boyfriend

Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they first met (video)

I’m happy even without marriage and children, I feel fulfilled – Don Jazzy

Toke Makinwa appears on Yahoo Financial List of Entrepreneurs to follow in 2020…

Lady who received onions packaged inside iphone11 pack from boyfriend, makes…

She said yes – Rapper Ikechukwu announces engagement with girlfriend…

TIME Magazine picks CELIA by Tiwa Savage as one of their top 10 albums in 2020

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More