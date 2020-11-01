Linda Ikeji ushers us into November with lovely new photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By GONA

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has shared lovely new photos to usher us into the month of November.

The Imo born single mother of one took to her verified Instagram page to share the lovely photos.

Linda Ikeji wore a white ripped jeans, white crop top, white designer pump heels and a white bag.

The Imo born star sure knows how to dazzle us with her fashion taste.

Sharing the lovely photos, she wrote;

“Hello November, please be better than October. Be as bright as my smile .. happy new month everyone. Kisses”.

 

Hello November, please be better than October. Be as bright as my smile 😀😀. Happy New Month, everyone! Kisses! 😘😘

