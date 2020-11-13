“May God Give You A Better Man Than Me” – Nigerian Man Celebrates Former Wife As She Turns A Year Older
A Nigerian man who is not one to become a sour ex has wished his former wife a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. Okuna Nelson and the lady whose identity wasn’t disclosed settled down officially as husband and wife for a while however the marriage didn’t hold. His former wife turned a year older on 12th November and he didn’t miss out on sending her his best wishes.
Sharing photos of their wedding, he wrote;
”I know you didn’t wish me happy birthday because you left but that’s won’t make me a wicked man or stop me to wish you well on your day, you’re the first woman in my life to mk me say i do in the alter of God . I remember when i got married to you i always wanted to give u a big surprise birthday gift but the chance was not given. Anyway i got the gift but you’re no where to be found. Happy birthday to princess. God bless your new home and give u a better man than me and all the happiness you deserve. Happy birthday”
