Mother stops son from marrying pregnant lover, says she’s not beautiful enough for her son (Screenshots)

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By OluA

A pregnant lady has cried out for help after her lover’s mother rejected his marriage to her, saying she isn’t beautiful enough for her son.

The lady who pleaded anonymity, took to the inbox of a popular influencer, Arike Ade Pheonix to share her story and also seek for advice from people.

According to her, she went to meet her lover’s mother and on getting there, she discovered that she is from enugu and said her son can’t go that far to get married.

She said she can’t allow her son marry from a far distance, adding that the girl isn’t beautiful enough to even make him go far.

The 26 year old lady is already 2 months pregnant and she’s planning to abort the baby but her boyfriend is asking her to keep the baby and not abort it even though he won’t get married to her.

Read her full story below;

