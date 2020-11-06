Nigerian man allegedly used N150k to ask a lady to be his girlfriend

A Nigerian Twitter user recently took to the platform to share the screenshot of the credit alert a lady got which had the question “Will you be my girlfriend Bisi?” as its narration for the transaction.

The user, @Dhotun shared the screenshot to ask the ladies on his timeline if they’ll say yes to the man, identified as Tobiloba William Adeleke’s advances.

See also: You are looking at a future Senator – Tonto Dikeh reveals political ambition

His tweet has sparked a stir online with a lot of ladies saying they wish they would be asked out like that even though some of them will actually accept the money and still give him a negative answer.

Others were of the opinion that it might just be cruise and the gentleman just added the narration sarcastically.