Nigerian man allegedly used N150k to ask a lady to be his girlfriend

A Nigerian Twitter user recently took to the platform to share the screenshot of the credit alert a lady got which had the question “Will you be my girlfriend Bisi?” as its narration for the transaction.
The user, @Dhotun shared the screenshot to ask the ladies on his timeline if they’ll say yes to the man, identified as Tobiloba William Adeleke’s advances.
READ ALSO
See also: You are looking at a future Senator – Tonto Dikeh reveals political ambition
His tweet has sparked a stir online with a lot of ladies saying they wish they would be asked out like that even though some of them will actually accept the money and still give him a negative answer.
Others were of the opinion that it might just be cruise and the gentleman just added the narration sarcastically.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES