Nollywood actress Empress Njamah shares exciting videos from her birthday celebration

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has taken to her social media handle to share some exciting clips from her birthday celebration.

Recall that the talented actress clocked a new age on November 17, 2020.

She dropped some stunning photos on her Instagram page as well as the surprises she got on her birthday.

Some of the surprises she got included a cute little puppy that was kept in a decorated box. On seeing the gift, the actress could not contain her excitement and she finally cried tears of joy as she held it.

She also got a food tray as well as other gifts.

See videos from the celebration below;