Oba of Lagos makes first public appearance after his palace was vandalized (photos)

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on Sunday November 8, made his first appearance after his palace was vandalized by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest on Wednesday, October 21.

The monarch was pictured at a Peace Dialogue organized by leaders of thought in the South West to address the issues that led to the recent nationwide protest, which ended in violence that shook the region to its foundation.

Recall that hoodlums carted away the staff of office of the Oba of Lagos during the vandalism of the palace. However, reports revealed the staff has been returned to the palace.

