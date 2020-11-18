Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ to feature Flavour, Phyno in new song (video)

Controversial Nigerian preacher, Prophet Odumeje popularly known as the Liquid Metal or Indaboski in a recent statement announced he is working with highlife pop singers Flavour N’abania and Phyno on a new song, which he however didn’t reveal the name.

“Another #indaboski collaboration with @2niteflavour and @phynofino,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday with a video of himself and Flavour.

Recall that the pastor in August released a song ‘Umu Jesus’ (People of Jesus) featuring Flavour. The song was produced by Masterkraft.

Odumeje the leader of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry is popular for his dance steps as well as the way he speaks.