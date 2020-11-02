Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has gotten her fans talking after she recently took to her Instagram account to share photos of herself inside her exotic bathroom.

In the photo, the mother of one rocked her blonde natural hair with matching blue short and shirt, while posing in her bathroom.

Fans couldn’t help but react as they likened the bathroom to a palace because of its fancy interior.

Another fan hailed the talented actress for always serving her good looks, regardless of the location she takes the photo.

Regina Daniels shared the photo along with a caption that reads; “Protect your peace of mind.”

See the comment below,