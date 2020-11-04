‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter, Olivia after a successful surgery

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Annie Idibia has revealed that her second daughter, Olivia is a very brave and strong human being. This revelation comes after the six year old girl underwent a leg surgery in Dubai and came out successful.

According to the mother of two, although Olivia’s surgery has not been easy for her surgery because it has deprived her from sleeping for almost 48 hours.

Annie also mentioned that her daughter has been very strong because she has been managing to pull a smile through her pain.

In her words;

See how some Nigerians on social media are reacting to this;

@extra042 wrote “They would have allow that little girl to grow up and the leg will straight before the put her into another problem in her legs”

@nelson_emmanuels wrote “See why it’s important to make money, If there was no money now, she’d have to carry the leg like that and be rendered disfigured for life”

@jackman857 wrote “Why not do the surgery in Nigeria? Why are we running?”