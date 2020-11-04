TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter, Olivia after a successful surgery

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Annie Idibia has revealed that her second daughter, Olivia is a very brave and strong human being. This revelation comes after the six year old girl underwent a leg surgery in Dubai and came out successful.

According to the mother of two, although Olivia’s surgery has not been easy for her surgery because it has deprived her from sleeping for almost 48 hours.

Annie also mentioned that her daughter has been very strong because she has been managing to pull a smile through her pain.

READ ALSO

‘Congrats on your baby boy Aunt Chioma and Uncle…

Lovely photo of 2Baba and Annie Idibia as they reunite in…

In her words;

See how some Nigerians on social media are reacting to this;

@extra042 wrote “They would have allow that little girl to grow up and the leg will straight before the put her into another problem in her legs”

@nelson_emmanuels wrote “See why it’s important to make money, If there was no money now, she’d have to carry the leg like that and be rendered disfigured for life”

@jackman857 wrote “Why not do the surgery in Nigeria? Why are we running?”

Via Instablog9ja
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Shared New…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Fans gift BBNaija ex housemate, Dorathy 25 pairs of shoes and a brand new Apple…

Weeks after appointment, BBNaija star, Laycon shower’s praises on Gov.,…

“Are you being delibrately stupid?”, Nigerians come for actress,…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump to win, prays to…

Bbnaija’s Dorathy Celebrates 25th Birthday With Mouthwatering Photos And A…

Ike Onyema opens up on breakup with Mercy Eke, says ‘I am FREE’

US Election: Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany goes spiritual with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More