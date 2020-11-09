The Moment fans presented a Benz to Laycon as birthday gift (Video)

Sunday November 8, was a big day for BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon as he clocked 27. The rapper shared some lovely pictures on his social media accounts, his fans also made his name trend for hours on micro blog, Twitter.

Icons, a name used to address Laycon’s fans, also shocked their president with a Mercedes Benz E350 as birthday gift.

Laycon’s fans organized a birthday party for him where he was presented with the car.

This comes after former BBNaija housemate Dorathy’s fans also gifted her a Benz on her birthday.

Watch the video from his car presentation below

Laycon is now a owner of two cars; an Innoson car he won during the BBNaija show and the new Benz gifted to him by fans.