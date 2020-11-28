Toke Makinwa shows off receipt of ‘Bone straight’ wigs worth N1.2m (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has shown off the receipt of her ‘Bone straight’ hair bundles worth over 1.2 million Naira.

Toke took to Instagram to show off her bone straight hair wigs to her fans, as she reveals that her very good friend paid for the hair without asking.

For the nosy peeps, ordered for my hair and asked for the receipt and my friend @farouq-umar paid for it even without me asking, with friends like this I can’t settle for less. 

The bone straight wig is the latest style of wigs causing a frenzy on social media as ladies seek for means in having theirs for the Christmas period

