We are unique in our own way – Tolanibaj has a message for those comparing BBNaija housemates

Social Media dramaBig Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown housemate and reality star, Tolani Baj has reacted to people who are in the habit of comparing housemates in the media.

Tolanibaj in a statement via her social media handle called for an end to the comparison as she stressed that everyone is unique in their ways.

She wrote, “Please stop the comparison amongst the housemates on social media. We’re all striving & working at our own pace. Peace & love.”

“We’re all unique in our own way,” Tolanj baj added.

She went on to say there was no need for pressure as they are not in a race.

Tolanibaj wrote, “We truthfully do not need unnecessary pressure. Allow us to grow at our own pace. This is not a race, it’s a lifetime journey.”

We are also NOT perfect. Allow us to live our lives without the constant scrutinizing.”

