We went for a party & his friends told me to kneel down for them -Ladies share terrible breakup stories on Twitter

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to call on ladies to share their breakup experiences in order to gather a social survey for a write up she was developing. The stories were chilly and one would imagine what ladies go through in their respective relationships. One of the stories that struck us the most is that of a ldy who said friends of her ex-boyfriend asked her to kneel down for them at an event but she refused.

We went to a party,his friends asked me to kneel down for them. I refused because I thought it wasn’t necessary. On our way home,he slapped my face,pressed the center lock of his car. Broke my phone and dropped me on the the road very late at night.

Read more cold experiences from ladies below:

I left when I realised everything that had to happen in our relationship was dependent on what his mother said. One time they had to come to my house for an occasion, after they left he called me to say ” my mother said your mother did not dress well for the occassion” I froze.

Another user revealed how she lost her pregnancy due to her toxic partner:

We were engaged, i was pregnant. He’d abuse me verbally and watch me cry all day.. He was cheating with different girls, my friends inclusive… He locked me indoor one time, seized my phone, chatted with almost all my friends, insulted some, blocked some…

Read the full thread for more stories: