Basketmouth gifts colleague, Okey Bakassi box containing onions, palm wine (video)

EntertainmentComedy
By OluA

It looks like some individuals are already receiving Christmas gift ahead of December 25th.

Well, Ace comedian Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth has gifted his colleague Okey Bakassi onions and palm wine.

Okey shared a video of himself opening the box which contained the onion and palm wine on Instagram on Thursday.

The box was branded in the cover art of Basketmouth’s recently released Yabasi album.

“Thanks my friend and brother @basketmouth,” Okey wrote.

Watch video below;

 

Basketmouth’s Yabasi album was released on November 20, it has 10 tracks in it with features from the likes of Flavour, Phyno, Ice Prince, Peruzzi, Duncan Mighty among others.

