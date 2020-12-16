BBNaija: Ifu Ennada reveals why she treats men ruthlessly (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija Star turn reality star, Ifu Ennada has finally revealed why she always speaks ill about men.

She made this known via her Instagram story as she recounted a heartbreak she went through.

According to her, she is not writing because she wants a man but would want some men to understand why her ruthless behaviour towards them.

In her message, she spoke about the pain she has kept in her heart a few years ago because of what her first love did to her. In her revelations, she explained that her ex-lover got married the weekend they were supposed to meet.

This became a big blow to her because he was the first guy that broke her and shattered her happiness.

She has however promised to not treat men badly henceforth..

See her post below;

