BBNaija: Titans gifts Tacha 6M Naira, a delivery bus and 3 dispatch bikes for her 25th birthday (Video)

Big Brother Naija star Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha has been blessed by her fans known as Titans who ensured her birthday was celebrated in a grand style.

Recall that Tacha clocked 25 yesterday and also hosted a birthday party that was attended by friends and close relatives, well she was gifted a whopping sum of six million naira by her devoted fans.

As if that was not enough, they made sure Tacha got emotional as she was also gifted a delivery bus as well as three dispatch bikes that will help in sustaining her business.

See video of Tacha being given the gifts below: