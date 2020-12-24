BBNaija: Titans gifts Tacha 6M Naira, a delivery bus and 3 dispatch bikes for her 25th birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Big Brother Naija star Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha has been blessed by her fans known as Titans who ensured her birthday was celebrated in a grand style.

Recall that Tacha clocked 25 yesterday and also hosted a birthday party that was attended by friends and close relatives, well she was gifted a whopping sum of six million naira by her devoted fans.

As if that was not enough, they made sure Tacha got emotional as she was also gifted a delivery bus as well as three dispatch bikes that will help in sustaining her business.

See video of Tacha being given the gifts below:

