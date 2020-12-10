BBNaija’s Laycon remembers dad 3 years after death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA
laycon

Big Brother Naija star Laycon has remembered his father three years after his death.

The 27-year-old paid tribute to his dad in a tweet on Wdnesday.

“09-12-2017. RIP DAD,” he wrote.

In another tweet he said he was going to celebrate his dad like never before.

“But then… Ima celebrate you like never before. I love you pops,” he wrote.

Laycon is the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.

Since leaving the house, he has turned to become one of the most popular BBNaija housemates ever having more than a million followers on social media even before leaving the house.

He also featured in the remix of Nobody alongside DJ Neptune and Joe Boy.

