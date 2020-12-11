BBNaija’s Prince shares throwback video of him dancing on stage as part of the Mr World Top 5 talent in Philippines

Big Brother Naija lockdown former housemate now reality star, Nelson Enwerem known professionally as Prince has taken to social media to share a throwback video of himself dancing on stage as part of the Mr World Top 5 talent in Philippines.

He captioned the video; “A lil throwback to when I still knew how to dance (Mr world Top 5 talent in Philippines)”

See video below;

A lil throwback to when I still knew how to dance 😩 (Mr world Top 5 talent in Philippines) pic.twitter.com/tBlojXhMtm — Prince Nelson Enwerem #ENDSARS (@PrinceNEnwerem) December 10, 2020

Prince, who was Mr Nigeria emerged one of the top five talents at the Mr World pageant which took place in Manila in the Philippines in 2019.

One can as well conclude that Prince had made a name for himself before the Big Brother Naija lockdown edition.