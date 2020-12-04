BBNaija’s TBoss writes heartfelt message to celebrate her sister’s birthday (Photos/Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate turn reality star, Tokunbo Idowu, better known as TBoss, has taken to social media to send lovely words to her sister, who added a new age.

TBoss who seems to have almost forgotten about the big day owing to a busy schedule and the bad network called on her fans to help her celebrate her sister.

She went on to share lovely photos and videos of her daughter and her sister.

Despite the trolling she got after the BBNaija show, TBoss has stood tall and gone ahead to over look many of them. Her adorable daughter, however, seems to be her major concern now.

See the heartwarming post below: