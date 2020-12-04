Biodun Okeowo celebrates her son, Ayomide, on his 20th birthday (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo also known as Omoborty recently took to her social media handle to celebrates her son on his 20th birthday as she hailed him for being an obedient son.

The 48-year-old on Thursday prayed for her son Ayo on his birthday on Instagram.

She said he had not deviated from the way he was brought.

Biodun Okeowo wrote, “20 fabulous years Ayo mi. I will never have cause to cry or mourn over you son. Thank you for being obedient and not deviating from the way you were brought up.

See also: “That Girl Sounded Like A Wife You Cannot Present In Public” – Etinosa Idemudia Speaks On Burna Boy’s Cheating Scandal

See the photos she shared;

Biodun Okeowo is a popular face in the Yoruba movie industry.

