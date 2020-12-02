TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

Davido is enjoying – Fans react as Chioma share steamy photos, video

Entertainment
By San

Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland has got social media users licking their phone screens after sharing lovely photos of herself.

The mother of one who hasn’t been in the news lately, took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself and fans couldn’t help but drool at the contents.

READ ALSO

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years…

READ ALSO:‘Her death pierced my soul a trillion times in a split second’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals as she continues to mourn her mum

Chioma who, apparently, is a brand ambassador for one of Nigeria’s popular shopping platform displayed her ingenuity by making a lovely top out of a scarf she was promoting.

Nitizens didn’t fail to compliment the 25-year-old for looking sexy even after giving birth to a child barely a year ago.

See the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido is enjoying – Fans react as Chioma share steamy photos, video

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Peter of Psquare fires back at ex footballer, Osaze Odemwingie, says he needs…

‘Her death pierced my soul a trillion times in a split second’…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

All African men are loyal – BBNaija’s Ike sparks debate

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More