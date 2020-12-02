Davido is enjoying – Fans react as Chioma share steamy photos, video

Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland has got social media users licking their phone screens after sharing lovely photos of herself.

The mother of one who hasn’t been in the news lately, took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself and fans couldn’t help but drool at the contents.

Chioma who, apparently, is a brand ambassador for one of Nigeria’s popular shopping platform displayed her ingenuity by making a lovely top out of a scarf she was promoting.

Nitizens didn’t fail to compliment the 25-year-old for looking sexy even after giving birth to a child barely a year ago.

See the video below: