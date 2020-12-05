Duncan Mighty accuses wife of infidelity, claims DNA test proves he isn’t the father of their daughter

Popular singer, Duncan Mighty has continued to make wide allegations against his wife, Vivien.

In a fresh statement shared via his Instagram page last night, Duncan accused Vivien of infidelity and also alleged that their daughter, Mitchell, isn’t his. He said a DNA test has shown that Mitchell isn’t his daughter.

This comes hours after he called Vivien and her family members out, accusing them of planning to inflict him with an ailment and taking over his properties.

His new post reads

Mr FRANK is brights best friend whom is responsible for taking them to the highest and most powerful JuJu. FRANK and Bright are the fathers of Mitchell as DNA has proven me negative.

On the 24th of Nov 2015 five days after ICon was born i gifted vivian a car that night she accessed my phone and saw a N100m credit from the mallam i sold pounds to, she said to me what’s the money for? I said am building a television station to make Portharcourt intertainment industry come alive, she hugged me and said you are just too humble.11months later they went to the first juju house and spent 1m which was used to build a hidden shrine, the existence of this hidden shrine is to hide everything they’re doing should incase anyone tries to find out spiritually the person will see another face and not theirs. The most important thing is neutralize DUNCANS POWERS, Which requires Frank and bright to have sex with vivian, the mom will be responsible for buring the charm and Maria is responsible for feeding the shrine then in exactly 4yrs time DUNCAN will get sick and die. But GOD failed them as that attempt resulted to the pregnancy of MITCHELL.

Now the 4yrs has come to pass DUNCAN MIGHTY is still not a SAMSON all failed and the main reason am exposing this Evil is because Mitchell’s life is in danger as they are planning to kill Mitchell for the truth not to prevail,, #asamandontkeepyoursefempty

If woman kill you even hellfire go reject you.

# PHOTOSHOPED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SCANDAL CONFESSION COMING SOON”