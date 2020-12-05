TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his…

Man calls out teacher who always flogs, vows never to forgive him

Social Media dramaLifestyle
By OluA

A Facebook user, Kevin Tita, has taken to his timeline to narrate what he passed through in the hand of a school teacher, states that the I’ll treatment melted upon him by the teacher affected his self esteem and vows never to forgive the teacher. He wrote.

“This is the man that drove me to deep depression that I have found it very hard to overcome till date since high school. This man had a special hatred and disgust for me right till even after I left the school and came back to visit when he slapped me coz I won’t bow down to greet him and our girls matron whom I believe he was fucking at the time.

You don’t know the effect of your actions on a child’s mind, you think you are being a bad ass teacher mean while you are affecting kids in a way that can destroy their self confidence growing up. I haven’t forgiven, I will never forget. Worst thing is that this animal had favorites in the class whom he doesn’t touch and he protects but those of us he felt weren’t good enough to be on his list, or those of us whose parents won’t give him money or goodies when they come visiting, we got it the worse from this devil right here.

READ ALSO

Your money is 40k – Man recounts his experience with a…

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of…

See also: A whole 12-track – DJ Cuppy reacts after being snubbed by Headies awards (Photo)

You won’t die well Mr. Ben, there’s no amount of apology that can fix this. I have mental scars I have to live with, I didn’t end up a useless child like you always told the class I will when ever u want to flog me. I remember and appreciate every teacher that cared enough to understand when a student is acting out, it’s coz there’s something wrong in their life and family, but fools like this saw weak students as punching bags and logs of wood he can use to practice what ever fighting style he was dishing out back then. I didn’t learn a single thing this animal taught in class coz he would always show up to class with a bunch of sticks he would use to flog students till none was left, how can a child learn under these circumstances?

Other kids that were victim to this imp might have forgiven but every time I come across his profile. I am reminded of one of the people that tried to make me feel like I won’t be anything when I grew up. And to any of our class mates that have a different experience with this mumu and want to come and advice me, I will block u right away, it’s been 11yrs since high school, I don’t miss any of you and I definitely won’t be coming to no fucking high school reunions anyways as long as First Baptist High School is concerned. I don’t have time for nonsense”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks – See…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Duncan Mighty accuses wife, Vivien, of infidelity, claims DNA test proves he…

Man calls out teacher who always flogs, vows never to forgive him

A whole 12-track – DJ Cuppy reacts after being snubbed by Headies awards (Photo)

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional…

Luxury Jeweler Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood, to give out Hublot…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

Despite 2020 Being A Tough Year, See Nigerian Celebrities That Built Mansions…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More