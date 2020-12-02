Duncan Mighty fires men whose wives have cars but their moms are still trekking

Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty has fired at men who buy their women cars while their own mothes have none and are still trekking.

The singer made this known in a post he shared on his official Instagram page today as he called on the wrath of God on such men.

Duncan Mighty also told such men to knee down and slap themselves.

He wrote, “If your woman get car wey u buy for her and your mother dey still treck GOD go punish you, if you dey send your woman card and transfer money to her and yet your mama dey beg you recharge card thunder you, anywhere you dey now kneel down and slap yourself anuofia”