I’m so glad I made my sweet Mama laugh – Iyabo Ojo says as she shares funny videos of her late mum

Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo recently took to her Instagram account to disclose how she made her mum laugh before she passed away on 21st of November.

Iyabo Ojo, who is very popular Tiktok platform revealed she made her mother laugh with her funny Tiktok videos.

She shared moments her mother was laughing at the funny videos and captioned it;

“I’m so glad I made my sweet mama laugh with my funny #tiktok videos #tiktoknigeria.”

Watch video below;
https://www.instagram.com/p/CISgc1cHXCy/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=14D23A14-9E80-41F8-A15B-070960B3420E

 

Recall that the talented actress laid her mother to rest a few days ago with the burial ceremony attended by colleagues in the industry which include Toyin Abraham, Foluke Daramola among others.

