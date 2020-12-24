Flavour Nabania gifts his father a live performance for Christmas (Video)

Popular singer, Flavour Nabania, melted hearts after sharing the video of himself singing for his aged father.

In a now viral video released by the singer, he can be seen performing for his aged father, Elder Benjamin Okoli during his visit to his family home.

See also: BBNaija: Titans gifts Tacha 6M Naira, a delivery bus and 3 dispatch bikes for her 25th birthday (Video)

Watch the video here;

See reaction below:

@pappydgivher: If your parents were there for you,while you were taking the first steps of your life, why shouldn’t be there for them, when they are taking the last steps of their life. Wel done

@Olison16: My father go knack me 2 by 2 if I sing that song near am. Ukwu gini? Say Ukwu Jesus osiso as him dey do the beating

@divergentscout: All through the clip, I kept my eye on your dad to see if he will move, I do not know why, but it is private to me.