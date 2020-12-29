TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija – Nigerian man advises single ladies

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Kaffy Gedoni

A Nigerian man named Richard has gone viral on micro-blogging platform Twitter after he asked single people to consider going for the next edition of BBNaija.

He made this known in a tweet on Saturday, December 26, as he used the wedding of Teddy A and Bam Bam, and Gedoni and Khafi, all former participants of BBNaija as a yardstick of evaluation.

He posed the rhetorical question: “If Shiloh doesn’t work out, why not try BBNaija?”

His post has gathered reactions from many, mostly ladies who had a lot to say and those who hinted that they may consider the option he gave.

See his post below;

