Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija – Nigerian man advises single ladies
A Nigerian man named Richard has gone viral on micro-blogging platform Twitter after he asked single people to consider going for the next edition of BBNaija.
He made this known in a tweet on Saturday, December 26, as he used the wedding of Teddy A and Bam Bam, and Gedoni and Khafi, all former participants of BBNaija as a yardstick of evaluation.
He posed the rhetorical question: “If Shiloh doesn’t work out, why not try BBNaija?”
See also: Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi Driver (Photo)
His post has gathered reactions from many, mostly ladies who had a lot to say and those who hinted that they may consider the option he gave.
See his post below;
We saw Teddy A and Bam Bam got married after the show
Gedoni and Khafi just wedded.
If Shiloh doesn’t work out, why not try BBNAIJA?
— Richard (@meettheRichard) December 26, 2020
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES