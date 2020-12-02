I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief Ned Nwoko (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


'My husband gets angry anytime cook' - Regina Daniels

Nigerian billionaire and husband to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has revealed that he can take in another wife and the actress knows that can happen.

Police arrest man who sent death threat to Regina Daniels after Ned Nwoko paid ₦400,000
ned nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels

In an interview with BBC, the 64-year-old politician revealed that he is from a polygamous background and all his wives were made to understand that fact before agreeing to marry him. He also revealed that he met and married Regina Daniels in three weeks as he does not believe in dating and courting before marriage.

Watch the video below:

Recall The former lawmaker in an interview with Sunday Punch gave an in-depth account of his life, ranging from business, politics, travels, family, and more. Ned revealed how Regina Daniels and her family were at his house in Delta for the first time on a tour and she caught his attention due to her decency.

Continue reading here: I love decent women, all my wives were virgins when I married them -Ned Nwoko (Full Interview)

