I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me – Yul Edochie

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Social Media has somehow turned to where people can get marriage and relationship advice, with some usually controversial.

Well, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie in a recent statement has recounted how he got married to his wife when he was unemployed and that she did not for once frustrate him.

The actor made this known while reacting to a post shared by a man on Twitter where he advised men not to get married if they did not have a sustainable job.

See also: TV host, Denrele Edun speaks on having just one child and being a baby daddy

The man added that their wives might initially say they would manage but would eventually frustrate them.

Yul Edochie in his reaction shared his experience. The movie star revealed how he got married to his wife despite having no sustainable job and his wife who also promised to manage with him never frustrated him for one day.

Explaining further, Yul said that they have now been happily together for 16 years and that different things work for different couples.

