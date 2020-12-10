I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he shows off his twerking skills, shoe closet and car (videos)

Nigerian controversial crossdresser Bobrisky is at it again and this time he took to his official Instagram page to brag to his followers as he showed off his shoes collection.

According to the male barbie, he is one of the most paid girls in Nigeria.

Bobrisky went on to tell all the women in Nigeria to give up as he has taken over their gender.

He also shared a video of himself twerking with his shoe closet visible for all to see.

Bobrisky also showed video his car, a Bentley as he showed off the interior.

Watch videos below;

This is not the first time Bobrisky will be sharing this kind of controversial video.

He recent shared a video of himself and his suppose lover.

