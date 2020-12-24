TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I pray this year be the last year you’ll have to drink Garri – Nigerian man says

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to pray that 2020 will be the last year for people to take garri and netizens are not having it in anyway.

The cassava end product is arguably the most consumed food in Nigeria and some parts of West Africa. It’s range is one of the catchy point of this starch based meal that can serve as fast food, 5mins meal and complementary meal to other meals.

While it serves all these purposes, Garri still manages to be a cheap commodity and many folks tend to misconstrue Garri as food for the poor but Nigerians are definitely not having any of that.

Social media user identified as Shola got some reactions after praying that 2020 will be that last year people will drink garri.

See some reactions below:

