If he gives you engagement ring, buy him a wristwatch to remind him not to waste your time – Lady warns

Social Media drama
By San
file photo

In light of the recent surge of marriage proposals on social media, a Nigerian lady has warned ladies to be wary of time wasters. A Twitter user identified as Tosin took to the platform to warn ladies not to get carried away in the euphoria of getting engaged.

In what comes out as satirical, Tosin told ladies to ensure the man engaging them does not waste their time any further after popping the big question.

Dear single ladies, don’t allow him tie you down in 2021, if he gives you engagement ring, give him wrist watch to remind him TIME.’ She tweeted

