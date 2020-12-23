“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th birthday with adorable photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Former Big Brother Naija Pepper dem housemate and reality star,  Tacha took to social media today to mark her 25th birthday.

Tacha who has been trending on social media platforms since the beginning of this week also shared pictures to celebrate her big 25.

On Instagram she wrote, “Made in 1995 ~ Aged to Perfection 👑 Hello 25 👋 Let’s see what you’ve got for me.”

“MADE IN 1995 ~ LAUNCHED!!” she wrote on Twitter.

Tacha who was disqualified from Big Brother Naija house in 2019 has turned out to be one of the biggest housemates after the show from that edition.

Recall that TheInfong reported that Tacha  bought a cow to celebrate her birthday.

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th birthday (video)

