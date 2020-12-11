Man loses after using house rent to play sports betting,

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament after losing his house rent to sports betting.
The man identified as @firstofhisman took to twitter to narrate how he toiled hard before getting part of his house rent which is due on the 20th of December. In a bid to get the complete sum, he turned to sports betting to raise the remaining cash with what he has already.
See his account below:
“God!!! I’m ruined Been trying to pay up for our rent since last month but couldn’t gather the money. Out of 150k my mum and I were able to gather 94k, and we pleaded with our landlord to give us till 20th. Out of frustration with no help on sight I decided to bet with the money”
