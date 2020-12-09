TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

Checkout new look of Davido’s fiancee Chioma Rowland

Men should not complain about paying bills – Actress Lizzy Gold shares biblical proof

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA
Lizzy Gold
Lizzy Gold

Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, has gone ahead to support the claims that men should pay bills as she explains why men are always saddled with the financial responsibilities in the society.

The Nollywood actress in a statement via her Instagram page stated that it is biblical for men to pay the bills. According to her, God has already divided the responsibilities between man and woman. Therefore, men should not complain about it and continue doing so.

See also:BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment (Video)

READ ALSO

Men are cunning so be smart – Actress Debbie Shokoya to…

‘Respect women or they will make your life a living hell’ –…

In her words:

“God already divided the responsibilities. He said ‘A man should till the ground and the women will go through pains in child delivery. So, men please pay your bills in peace….ladies should I off the mic?

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Men should not complain about paying bills – Actress Lizzy Gold shares…

BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment (Video)

Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and…

DJ Cuppy signs new endorsement deal with Bet King

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

Ooni of Ife finally meets his new born prince (Photos)

Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her after wasting her time for 8 Years

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More