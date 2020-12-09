Men should not complain about paying bills – Actress Lizzy Gold shares biblical proof

Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, has gone ahead to support the claims that men should pay bills as she explains why men are always saddled with the financial responsibilities in the society.

The Nollywood actress in a statement via her Instagram page stated that it is biblical for men to pay the bills. According to her, God has already divided the responsibilities between man and woman. Therefore, men should not complain about it and continue doing so.

See also:BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment (Video)

In her words:

“God already divided the responsibilities. He said ‘A man should till the ground and the women will go through pains in child delivery. So, men please pay your bills in peace….ladies should I off the mic?