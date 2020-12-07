TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


"My wife's wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6 countries" – Malivelihood

By OluA
By OluA

One of the events that trended over the weekend was the wedding of Senator Adeyemi Smart’s daughter to popular jeweller, Malivelihood.

The wedding made headlines for all the right reasons, which included the cake which cost a whooping sum of N4M and took 4 months to bake, to the diamond encrusted dress of the wife, which has now been revealed to contain over 560 carat of swarovski diamonds which were hand picked from 6 different countries.

Also the staged car souvenirs among others.

The newly wedded husband took to his instagram page yesterday to boast about the wedding dress of his wife, as he revealed that the dressed had over 560 carats of hand picked diamonds, warning other brides and fashion designers not to attempt to copy it.

