Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video of Nollywood actress, Ini Edo she shared on Instagram.

In the video, the 38 year old was seen looking adorable in gorgeous white wedding dress. Friends and fans however took to her comment section to ask many unanswered questions about the video.

Although the curvy actress is yet to confirm if the video is from her wedding ceremony or not, congratulatory messages are already in order from some of her well wishers.

Watch the video below;

See some reactions below;

lindaosifo wrote “Congratulations sis so pretty”

iamnancy678 wrote “Na marriage be that..? Congrats to you”

esmen_black wrote “are you getting married?????”

bettyedetofficial wrote “A congratulations or very beautiful?”

viktorchinwe wrote “Is this a movie scene or advert or what I am thinking of?”

 

Via Instagram
